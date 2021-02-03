What’s holding up another economic stimulus plan?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We keep hearing about another COVID relief package coming from Washington, another stimulus plan.

So why hasn’t it happened yet? The 13abc I-Team looks at some of the sticking points.

Those direct stimulus payments have helped so many people but this next round of help could see a slimmed down list of who gets them.

As Republican Senators met with President Joe Biden Monday night on a new economic stimulus bill Ohio Senator Rob Portman was part of the group.

“We’ve got to work together to help the American people. That’s what we should be doing,” said Portman.

After speaking with him Tuesday, one of the sticking points is the direct stimulus payments to individuals. Portman says he and his colleagues would feel better with cut off income levels at $50,000 per individual and $100,000 per family which would dramatically decrease the price tag from $1.9 trillion to about $600 billion.

“How much money should be spent at a time when we have an improving economy?” asked Portman.

13abc asked White House spokesman TJ Ducklo if that’s a deal breaker for the President. 13abc’s Shaun Hegarty asked if the President could live with that $50,000 and $100,000 level?

“We aren’t going to negotiate through the press or through interviews. I think the President is going to continue to have conversations with Senator Portman, with other senators who want to engage in good faith,” said Ducklo.

Both sides are calling for significant dollars for COVID testing, vaccine and contact tracing. There’s little fight between them on that. This will be President Biden’s first real test to see how he can work with Republicans in 2021.

“The argument that this conversation we’re having now is going to determine all the future conversations or all the other pieces of policy or issues that the President is going to work on while he’s in office we don’t buy that,” said Ducklo.

This bill could pass two ways. One with the 60 votes, needing some Republican support. It could also pass through reconciliation where a simple majority is needed. Democrats would have that with the Vice President breaking any tie.

