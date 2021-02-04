Advertisement

1 in 4 Americans plan on avoiding vaccine, poll says

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows about a quarter of people in the U.S. plan to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine if possible.

The poll, from Monmouth University, is based on calls to more than 800 adults in late January.

According to the poll, 50% of Americans plan on getting the vaccine as soon as they can, while 19% plan on waiting to see how others fare with it before deciding. Another 24% of people say they don’t plan on getting the vaccine.

Patrick Murray, the director of the university’s independent polling institute, said partisanship is the biggest factor.

“It says a lot about the depth of our partisan divide that it could impact public health like this,” he said.

The poll reported 42% of Republicans said they’d avoid the vaccine, compared to 10% of Democrats.

Demographically, the poll reports about 67% of people 65 and older want to get the vaccine as soon as possible while 52% of people under the age of 65 do.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire at a home in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Body recovered following Sylvania Township house fire
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose
The mural will be finished this August
Toledo grain silos will be transformed into a massive mural
Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.
Perrysburg Twp. Police locate baby and noncustodial mother after brief search

Latest News

The book is called “Beautiful Things” and will center on Hunter Biden’s well-publicized...
Hunter Biden’s memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ out in April
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on
Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the agent was taken to a hospital and that...
Police: US marshal shot in Baltimore, suspect dead
A new building owner discovers a hidden attic filled with more than 100-year-old priceless...
Historical treasures found in hidden attic of old building
A new building owner discovers a hidden attic filled with more than 100-year-old priceless...
PHOTOS: Historical treasures found in hidden attic of old building