2020: An eventful year of Black history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With history made every day, much has happened since Black History Month 2020. This year, we’ve made a lot of history.

Ruth Leonard, a local Black Lives Matter activist with Community Solidarity Response Network, spoke with 13abc about how Black history has changed over the last 12 months. She speculated about how future generations celebrating Black History Month will look at the present.

There are two days that Leonard thinks the country will remember.

The first is May 30 -- the day people around the world stood up to protest the death of George Floyd. And the second is January 6 -- the day people stormed the U.S. Capitol, many carrying symbols of white supremacy.

“You have two very specific examples of how people are treated when they respond to things that they see as unfair. And for Black people, it was wanting equality. ... They were crushed under the systemic oppression of being a Black American. And when white people feel like they were being treated unfairly because they lost an election, they were given free range of the people’s house,” says Leonard.

As dark as this year may have seemed, Leonard has hope that this year may have changed things for the better.

“May 30 kind of set the world on its head because no one could turn away. No one could deny what being a Black person in America was,” says Leonard.

But Leonard hopes that next Black History Month, we’ll be able to look back at 2021 as the year the nation unified to build a better world.

“I’m hoping for peace. I know that there’s a lot of work to be done for peace. I know that it’s something that many people’s lifetimes’ have come and gone without seeing it, but I’m hoping that 2021 brings a level of peace that pushes us forward,” says Leonard.

