2/4/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Heavy evening snow, dry after 2am, 1-5″ of snow possible, windy and getting cold, flash freeze possible by morning, lows in the upper teens, wind chills near or below zero. FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly cloudy, windy, temperatures steady in the upper teens, wind chills near zero. SATURDAY: Cold and dry, highs in the mid teens. SUNDAY: Chance of light snow, still cold, up to 2″ of snow possible, highs again in the mid teens. Weekend wind chills near or below zero.