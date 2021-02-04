Advertisement

2/4/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Heavy burst of snow this evening...flash freeze by morning
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST
TONIGHT: Heavy evening snow, dry after 2am, 1-4″ of snow possible, windy and getting cold, flash freeze possible by morning, lows in the upper teens, wind chills near or below zero. FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly cloudy, windy, temperatures steady in the upper teens, wind chills near zero. SATURDAY: Cold and dry, highs in the mid teens. SUNDAY: Chance of light snow, still cold, up to 2″ of snow possible, highs again in the mid teens. Weekend wind chills near or below zero.

