Authorities investigating shooting at Monroe Co. RV park
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating a shooting overnight in Monroe County.
The first call came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday did for a shooting at Camp Lord Willing, an RV park and campground just west of Telegraph off Stumpmier. A car went off the embankment of a pond at the location.
Officials have not released any information regarding the victim or their condition. They also have not identified a suspect.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.