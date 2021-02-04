Advertisement

Authorities investigating shooting at Monroe Co. RV park

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating a shooting overnight in Monroe County.

The first call came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday did for a shooting at Camp Lord Willing, an RV park and campground just west of Telegraph off Stumpmier. A car went off the embankment of a pond at the location.

Officials have not released any information regarding the victim or their condition. They also have not identified a suspect.

