Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

What is ganache, anyway? Check out 8 things you need to know about our NEW Topped lineup: https://t.co/XLRz8jxSHN pic.twitter.com/2veaJtqmuO — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 29, 2021

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.