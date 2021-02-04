Advertisement

Dr. Amy Acton leaves nonprofit to explore run for US Senate

Acton would be vying for a coveted open seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks during a news conference at the MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. An open Senate seat in Ohio has set off a round of jockeying among ambitious Democrats and a spirited debate over who is best poised to lead a party comeback in a one-time battleground that has been trending Republican. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response, is stepping down from her position at the Columbus Foundation to “carefully explore” running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate.

Acton would be vying for a coveted open seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. He announced Jan. 25 that he will not seek reelection next year.

Acton’s leadership at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s side made her something of a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls, but she also faced intense backlash over the health orders she signed.

