February 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is still expected to start between 5-7pm this evening. The snow rate will be heavy, and the weight will be heavy and slushy. 2-3″ of snow is expected with limited rain (if any) northwest of US 24. 0-2″ of snow is likely for the rest of the area. Toledo should be around 2″. The concern really isn’t the snow, it is the rapid temperature drop. We could go from rain and temps around 34-35 degrees at midnight to around 17 degrees by daybreak leading to icy roads. Wind gusts overnight and on Friday will be near 40 mph.

The wind chill will be around 5 to -10 late Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Snow totals on Sunday are expected to be around 1-2″.

Monday into Tuesday has the potential to bring a significant storm depending on the track.

The worst of the cold is now delayed and should arrive after the Monday/Tuesday storm. Lows are still expected to go below 0 with a wind chill somewhere around -20.

