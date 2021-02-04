Fostoria native, World Series winning pitcher Grant Jackson passes away due to COVID complications

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The world of baseball is mourning the loss of World Series champion Grant Jackson. He died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 78.

Jackson played 18 seasons for six MLB teams, winning three World Series as a pitcher, as well as securing the win in Game 7 for the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to family, he signed his first contract while playing at Bowling Green State University.

Jackson won two other rings with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

The lefty reliever pitched 18 seasons in total.

The high school baseball field in Fostoria is named after him.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.