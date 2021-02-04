Advertisement

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial, saying the former president must explain why he and his lawyers have disputed key factual allegations at the center of the case.

The request from House impeachment managers make clear their intent to present an aggressive case against the former president even though he has left the White House. A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the managers’ letter.

The Senate impeachment trial starts Feb. 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the letter, Rep Jamie Raskin, one of the impeachment managers, asked that Trump provide testimony “either before or during the Senate impeachment trial,” and under cross examination, about his conduct on Jan. 6, as early as Monday and not later than next Thursday, Feb. 11.

Raskin said that Trump questioned critical facts in the case “notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.”

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote.

Raskin wrote that if Trump refuses to testify, the managers will use his refusal against him in the trial – a similar argument put forth by House Democrats in last year’s impeachment trial, when many Trump officials ignored subpoenas.

“Indeed, whereas a sitting president might raise concerns about distraction from their official duties, that concern is obviously inapplicable here,” Raskin wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire at a home in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Body recovered following Sylvania Township house fire
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose
The mural will be finished this August
Toledo grain silos will be transformed into a massive mural
Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.
Perrysburg Twp. Police locate baby and noncustodial mother after brief search

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
LIVE: Greene regrets ‘words of the past,’ without specific apology
Rudy Giuliani is named in a massive libel lawsuit. Smartmatic is suing him, Fox News and others...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Owens Community College
Owens offering on-campus tours to prospective students