Mysterious unemployment documents alert local Ohioans to fraud

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - You might soon get a strange letter in the mail from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, even if you didn’t apply for unemployment assistance in 2020. But don’t throw it away! It might be the first sign that you’re a victim of fraud and you may have no idea.

Aimee Fish hasn’t been able to work for several years and collects social security, so when she got a 1099 tax form documenting the unemployment she collected in 2020 she was taken aback.

“Panic. Sheer panic,” says Fish. “I jumped on the phone right away and called and said what is this?”

Turns out someone used her name, address, and last four of her social security number to make an unemployment claim for over $10,000. We asked her if she had any idea who may have those dollars.

“I don’t know, but they got the money I got the 1099,” she answered.

If you think this problem in Pemberville is bad enough, a woman in Millbury got two of these forms.

“My blood pressure went high. I was crying,” said Pat, who didn’t want to give her last name because of the problems these forms have caused. One has her name, address, and last four of her social security number. The other has a different last name, different last four of the social, but her correct first name and address.

“I was just scared,” she says. “I was like who is this person?”

The state expects to mail out 1.7 million of these 1099s. If you get one and did not file for unemployment, you should contact the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Then you can make a fraud claim to the Attorney General’s office, though it may be impossible to track down who’s doing this.

Fish has worked in human resources in the past and she says she can tell simple checks weren’t completed.

“They did not verify the employment of these people,” she explains. “If they had taken the time to verify the employment and cross-reference social security numbers with those on social security or disability or anyone else, they would have found out this was a bogus claim right from the get-go.”

“You never know what these people are going to do with your information,” says Pat. “It’s very very scary.”

