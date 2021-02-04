Advertisement

Mysterious unemployment documents alert local Ohioans to fraud

Several local residents say they’ve received tax documents for unemployment claims they never made, signaling they were victims of fraud.
.
.(AP)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - You might soon get a strange letter in the mail from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, even if you didn’t apply for unemployment assistance in 2020. But don’t throw it away! It might be the first sign that you’re a victim of fraud and you may have no idea.

Aimee Fish hasn’t been able to work for several years and collects social security, so when she got a 1099 tax form documenting the unemployment she collected in 2020 she was taken aback.

“Panic. Sheer panic,” says Fish. “I jumped on the phone right away and called and said what is this?”

Turns out someone used her name, address, and last four of her social security number to make an unemployment claim for over $10,000. We asked her if she had any idea who may have those dollars.

“I don’t know, but they got the money I got the 1099,” she answered.

If you think this problem in Pemberville is bad enough, a woman in Millbury got two of these forms.

“My blood pressure went high. I was crying,” said Pat, who didn’t want to give her last name because of the problems these forms have caused. One has her name, address, and last four of her social security number. The other has a different last name, different last four of the social, but her correct first name and address.

“I was just scared,” she says. “I was like who is this person?”

The state expects to mail out 1.7 million of these 1099s. If you get one and did not file for unemployment, you should contact the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Then you can make a fraud claim to the Attorney General’s office, though it may be impossible to track down who’s doing this.

Fish has worked in human resources in the past and she says she can tell simple checks weren’t completed.

“They did not verify the employment of these people,” she explains. “If they had taken the time to verify the employment and cross-reference social security numbers with those on social security or disability or anyone else, they would have found out this was a bogus claim right from the get-go.”

“You never know what these people are going to do with your information,” says Pat. “It’s very very scary.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire at a home in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Body recovered following Sylvania Township house fire
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose
The mural will be finished this August
Toledo grain silos will be transformed into a massive mural
Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.
Perrysburg Twp. Police locate baby and noncustodial mother after brief search

Latest News

Nareon Grier died due to a gunshot wound on Friday, September 11th. His death was ruled a...
Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer
Owens Community College
Owens offering on-campus tours to prospective students
File image
Contact sports allowed to resume in Michigan
Authorities have shut down a portion of I-475 near US 23 due to a rollover crash on Thursday,...
Rollover crash snarls traffic on I-475 near US 23