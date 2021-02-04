Advertisement

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID

He’s taking a break from ‘The Masked Singer’
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nick Cannon tests positive for coronavirus, Variety reported.

The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer,” while he quarantines and rests.

The Fox competition show is set to begin production this week.

Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in for Cannon. She was a guest judge on the show last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire at a home in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Body recovered following Sylvania Township house fire
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose
The mural will be finished this August
Toledo grain silos will be transformed into a massive mural
Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.
Perrysburg Twp. Police locate baby and noncustodial mother after brief search

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany
Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations