Advertisement

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire at a home in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Body recovered following Sylvania Township house fire
Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
The mural will be finished this August
Toledo grain silos will be transformed into a massive mural
Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.
Perrysburg Twp. Police locate baby and noncustodial mother after brief search

Latest News

Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced
A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Father of modern leukemia therapy dies
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Michigan State Police
Authorities investigating shooting at Monroe Co. RV park