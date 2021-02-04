Owens offering on-campus tours to prospective students

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is offering individualized tours during its annual President’s Day Preview, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on February 15.

Prospective students will be given personal tour guides and can choose the academic areas they want to see and ask any questions they may have. Admission representatives will also help fill out applications and explain the next steps that students need to take.

Each student is welcome to bring one guest with them on tour, but they must wear masks and adhere to social distancing practices.

Tours will take place on the Toledo-area Campus and last approximately one hour.

Participants can schedule an appointment at www.owens.edu/visit/presidentsday/.

For more information, please contact Admissions at (567) 661-7777 or admissions@owens.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.