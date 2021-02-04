Rollover crash snarls traffic on I-475 near US 23

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash has closed I-475 near US 23 in Sylvania Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle rollover crash involved a commercial vehicle has restricted travel on all lanes westbound to southbound lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are asking motorists to proceed with caution through the area.

