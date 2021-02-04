Advertisement

Rollover crash snarls traffic on I-475 near US 23

Authorities have shut down a portion of I-475 near US 23 due to a rollover crash on Thursday,...
Authorities have shut down a portion of I-475 near US 23 due to a rollover crash on Thursday, Feb. 4.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash has closed I-475 near US 23 in Sylvania Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle rollover crash involved a commercial vehicle has restricted travel on all lanes westbound to southbound lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are asking motorists to proceed with caution through the area.

