Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fifteen-year-old boy was charged in the September death of Nareon Greer Thursday.
Because he is a minor, 13abc will not be identifying the accused individual.
Police arrived at the 2600 block of Calverton on September 11, 2020 on reports of a gunshot victim.
Greer had already been taken to a local hospital, where he would later die.
A warrant was issued for the fifteen-year-old Wednesday. He was arrested and formally charged the following day.
