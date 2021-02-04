Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fifteen-year-old boy was charged in the September death of Nareon Greer Thursday.

Because he is a minor, 13abc will not be identifying the accused individual.

Police arrived at the 2600 block of Calverton on September 11, 2020 on reports of a gunshot victim.

Greer had already been taken to a local hospital, where he would later die.

A warrant was issued for the fifteen-year-old Wednesday. He was arrested and formally charged the following day.

