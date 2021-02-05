2020 The Lost Year: Making sure student-athletes have season to remember

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a year filled with lost seasons and opportunities for so many student-athletes. From shutdowns to canceled practices to a pause on the basketball season, the pandemic will have long-lasting effects on students, especially senior-athletes who want to play at the next level.

“I really feel for the class of 2021,” says Jeremy Mcdonald, boys varsity basketball coach at Northview. “They have it difficult, where colleges are looking to fill their roster with transfers and not high school seniors”

Despite all of the obstacles, coach Mcdonald has made it his mission to make sure his boys have a season they can remember.

“We want to make sure there as many opportunities for kids as possible,” he says. “We think we can do that safely. There’s still, to date, no proven case of transfer during a game. We certainly take the virus seriously, but we feel like we can do it in a safe way.”

“When baseball was taken away, it was upsetting because we always go to Florida for the tournament and that got canceled and that was a bummer,” says Brendon Sharp, a senior point guard who lost his entire baseball season in 2020. He says even a partial basketball season is good news.

“To no surprise of mine, kids have handled this way better than adults have, just like every other thing in the world,” says coach Mcdonald. “Kids are resilient.”

