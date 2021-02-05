Advertisement

2/5/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Tracking snow for the weekend and sub-zero wind chills
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, very cold, lows in the single digits, wind chills -5 to -15. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy early, becoming cloudy, chance of snow after 9pm, daytime highs in the mid teens, wind chills near zero. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, 1-3″ possible, lows in the upper single digits. SUNDAY: Dry and cold, highs again in the mid teens, wind chills near or below zero.

