2/5/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, very cold, lows in the single digits, wind chills -5 to -15. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy early, becoming cloudy, chance of snow after 9pm, daytime highs in the mid teens, wind chills near zero. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, 1-3″ possible, lows in the upper single digits. SUNDAY: Dry and cold, highs again in the mid teens, wind chills near or below zero.