Authorities name two persons of interest in Monroe shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are searching for two men wanted in connection with a shooting in Monroe County on Monday night.

Kelvin Lamont Harris Jr. and Austin A-Kouri Watkins are both wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting that left one woman critically injured and another with minor injuries. Both men have unrelated outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Monroe County.

Update on Monday night shooting in Monroe County Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 5, 2021

Both men are known to have connections in Monroe, Brownstown Township, Detroit, and Toledo.

Anyone with information should contact either their local police department or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office - Tip Line at 734-240-7572.

