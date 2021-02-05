Advertisement

Authorities name two persons of interest in Monroe shooting

Kelvin Lamont Harris Jr. and Austin A-Kouri Watkins are both wanted for questioning
Police are searching for Kelvin Harris, left, and Austin Watkins for questioning in connection...
Police are searching for Kelvin Harris, left, and Austin Watkins for questioning in connection with a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are searching for two men wanted in connection with a shooting in Monroe County on Monday night.

Kelvin Lamont Harris Jr. and Austin A-Kouri Watkins are both wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting that left one woman critically injured and another with minor injuries. Both men have unrelated outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Monroe County.

Update on Monday night shooting in Monroe County

Posted by 13abc on Friday, February 5, 2021

Both men are known to have connections in Monroe, Brownstown Township, Detroit, and Toledo.

Anyone with information should contact either their local police department or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office - Tip Line at 734-240-7572.

