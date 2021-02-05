Bellevue man dies in Thursday afternoon crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Thursday afternoon crash claimed the life of a Bellevue man and sent another to the hospital.

According to Toledo Police, Brennan Matter, 24, was stopped at the intersection of Chrysler and N. Expressway around 4:14 p.m. when he attempted to make a lefthand turn but did not yield to traffic. Another vehicle, driven by Shawn Madden, 48, of Maumee, struck Matter’s vehicle.

Both men went to area hospitals. Matter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

