Michigan, Ohio State release 2021 football schedules

CHICAGO (WTVG) - The Big Ten released its 2021 football schedule Friday, and the non-conference slates for both Ohio State and Michigan and highlighted by games against PAC-12 powers.

Michigan kicks off the season Saturday, September 4, with a home game against in-state foe Western Michigan. The next weekend, the Wolverines host Washington, before a third straight non-conference home game, Sept. 18 against Northern Illinois.

Big Ten play for the Wolverines starts Sept. 25 when Rutgers comes to Ann Arbor. Other home conference games include in-state rival Michigan State (Oct. 16), Northwestern (Nov. 6), and Ohio State (Nov. 27).

The Wolverines road Big Ten games are against Wisconsin (Oct. 2), Indiana (Oct. 9), Nebraska (Oct. 30), Penn State (Nov. 13), and Maryland (Nov. 20).

The Buckeyes start the 2021 season Thursday, Sept. 2, with a Big Ten game at Minnesota. Ohio State hosts Oregon on Sept. 11, followed by two more home non-conference games -- Tulsa and Akron.

The Big Ten schedule for Ohio State starts the first weekend of October with a trip to Nebraska. The Buckeyes host Purdue the following weekend, with other home Big Ten games against Michigan State (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13), and Penn State (Nov. 20).

Ohio State takes to the road for four Big Ten games, including the Cornhuskers, Rutgers (Oct. 23), Indiana (Nov. 6), and the Wolverines.

