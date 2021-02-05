Advertisement

Michigan, Ohio State release 2021 football schedules

The Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines on Nov. 27
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (5) runs against Michigan State during an NCAA college football...
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (5) runs against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Ohio State won 52-12. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WTVG) - The Big Ten released its 2021 football schedule Friday, and the non-conference slates for both Ohio State and Michigan and highlighted by games against PAC-12 powers.

Michigan kicks off the season Saturday, September 4, with a home game against in-state foe Western Michigan. The next weekend, the Wolverines host Washington, before a third straight non-conference home game, Sept. 18 against Northern Illinois.

Big Ten play for the Wolverines starts Sept. 25 when Rutgers comes to Ann Arbor. Other home conference games include in-state rival Michigan State (Oct. 16), Northwestern (Nov. 6), and Ohio State (Nov. 27).

The Wolverines road Big Ten games are against Wisconsin (Oct. 2), Indiana (Oct. 9), Nebraska (Oct. 30), Penn State (Nov. 13), and Maryland (Nov. 20).

🚨 OUR 2021 SCHEDULE 🚨

Posted by Michigan Football on Friday, February 5, 2021

The Buckeyes start the 2021 season Thursday, Sept. 2, with a Big Ten game at Minnesota. Ohio State hosts Oregon on Sept. 11, followed by two more home non-conference games -- Tulsa and Akron.

The Big Ten schedule for Ohio State starts the first weekend of October with a trip to Nebraska. The Buckeyes host Purdue the following weekend, with other home Big Ten games against Michigan State (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13), and Penn State (Nov. 20).

Ohio State takes to the road for four Big Ten games, including the Cornhuskers, Rutgers (Oct. 23), Indiana (Nov. 6), and the Wolverines.

‼️ SCHEDULE ‼️ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 --- you can't wait! WE can't wait! Let's Go!!! More info: https://go.osu.edu/2021fbschedule

Posted by Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, February 5, 2021

