Bowen’s Heart: The story of faith, hope and a family’s love

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An update to an amazing story we’ve been sharing with you for years. Bowen Hammitt was born with a life-threatening heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. That means half his heart did not develop. At first, doctors didn’t expect baby Bowen to live. But multiple surgeries, and ten years later, Bowen is doing well. In fact, he is doing so well his doctor recently said he does not have to have another check-up for a year.

His story has been an inspiration to a lot of people. And it’s now the focus of a documentary called Bowen’s Heart. It’s being shown to the public for the very first time at the Maumee Indoor Theater. His parents Matt and Sarah along with Bowen and his three siblings watched it on the big screen for the first time as a family today.

“You’ll walk through 2019 when he was 8-years-old, going through an open heart surgery we did not know if he would survive. We hope that everyone who sees this and is struggling, realizes they are not alone,” says Matt.

“Through the documentary we take all the pain and make it purposeful,” says Sarah.

The Hammitts hope by sharing the story, others will be helped.

“I went through tough times, and I’m still okay. Other people can be okay too if they go through something bad,” says Bowen

Tickets for the first two showings sold so well, that a third screening has been added Saturday. If you’d like to buy tickets or follow Bowen’s story, get connected to bowensheart.com.

Matt and Sarah moved from the Toledo area to Nashville a few years ago. Their families are still here, so this will always be home to them. And that’s why they chose to debut the documentary here.

As you may know, Matt is one of the founders of the world-famous Christian rock band Sanctus Real. He left the band a few years ago, and now has a solo career. Bowen also enjoys music.

