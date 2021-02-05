Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a campground in Frenchtown Township, Mich., on...
Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting at Monroe Co. RV park
Updated snow totals 2/4/21
Thursday evening snow will impact the Friday morning commute
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Nareon Grier died due to a gunshot wound on Friday, September 11th. His death was ruled a...
Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer

Latest News

Byrneport Apt. shooting
Multiple children shot at Byrneport Apartments
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday,...
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19...
Pharmacies to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines
The IRS mistakenly told thousands they wouldn't receive a stimulus check.
IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks