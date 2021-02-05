Advertisement

Demand for Healthcare Careers Drives Mercy College Enrollment Up

Enrollment is up 7.6 percent since this time 2020.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mercy College of Ohio’s spring semester enrollment is up 7.6% from this time in 2020. Much of the increase can be attributed to pathways that provide students options for GPA forgiveness and dual degree enrollment. Students also feel call to serve because of the pandemic.

If you are interested in healthcare programs you can sign up for Healthcare Worker Wednesday via Zoom, Wednesday February 10 at 8 pm

Finding jobs with excellent starting salaries is highly likely for Mercy College of Ohio graduates, according to a study released by Georgetown University*. Among 4500 colleges and universities, Mercy College was ranked in the top 2% for Return On Investment (ROI) after ten years and the top 5% for ROI after 40 years.

