February 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will be steady today in the upper teens to around 20. A few snow flurries are also possible.

Partial clearing is possible tonight with a low in the middle single digits. The wind chill will approach -10 by Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle teens. Snow is possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Less than 2″ of snow is possible. Another system will bring a good chance of snow late Monday into Tuesday. It is too early to know how much snow may fall with this storm. The extreme cold will wrap around the end of that system bringing subzero lows and dangerous wind chills late next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.