Former foster kids could one day call the Park Hotel home

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When kids age out of the foster care system, they can face housing and job challenges.

In an effort to address the problem, Lucas Metropolitan Housing plans to purchase the historic Park Hotel and turn it into a house for foster kids once they come of age.

Most kids are not prepared to be on their own, and some end up homeless.

20-year-old Alyana Parker said she was terrified when she left foster care. and it was abrupt.

“The first month was very difficult just being by yourself. I was just scared being by myself, not having anyone to hold my hand at the time.”

The redeveloped Park Hotel would have 43 one-bedroom apartments, and provided them with the mental health, education and job training services they’ll need.

“All the units will have rental assistance,” Matthew Sutter with Lucas Metropolitan Housing said. “The housing choice voucher will pay their rent so they will not become homeless again while they are working to stabilize their lives in other ways.”

