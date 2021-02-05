Advertisement

Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger will provide a monetary incentive to its workers to encourage them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain announced the one-time $100 payment Friday, saying it will go to all associates who receive “the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Appropriate proof of vaccination is required.

Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment, the company says.

Kroger has nearly 500,000 associates company-wide. The country’s largest supermarket by revenue, it operates under 26 brands in 35 states.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins said.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

Separately, the company says it will distribute $50 million to associates across its footprint, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

The rewards will be loaded to loyalty cards Feb. 11.

The company says it spent $1.5 billion rewarding frontline associates and safeguarding the health of its associates and customers in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a campground in Frenchtown Township, Mich., on...
Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting at Monroe Co. RV park
Updated snow totals 2/4/21
Thursday evening snow will impact the Friday morning commute
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Nareon Grier died due to a gunshot wound on Friday, September 11th. His death was ruled a...
Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer

Latest News

Ronnie Hopings
TPD seeks help from the public in cold case killing of Ronnie Hopings
Lucas County's ODOT garage currently has two liquid de-icer semi tankers used to apply liquid...
Treating roads in sub-zero temps
Keeping your pets safe in frigid temps
Cherry St Mission ready for cold snap.
Finding shelter from the cold
AAA recommends keeping a few items in your car so you don't end up stranded in the winter...
AAA winter weather car tips