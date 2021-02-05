Advertisement

2 children dead in Byrneport Apartments shooting, another in critical condition

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments, Toledo Police confirmed Friday evening, leaving two dead and another in critical condition.

Police believe the suspected shooter is in custody.

The shooting occurred inside the apartments located near the intersection of Byrne Rd. and Airport Highway.

The ages of the victims will not be released tonight.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a campground in Frenchtown Township, Mich., on...
Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting at Monroe Co. RV park
Updated snow totals 2/4/21
Thursday evening snow will impact the Friday morning commute
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Nareon Grier died due to a gunshot wound on Friday, September 11th. His death was ruled a...
Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer

Latest News

Ronnie Hopings
TPD seeks help from the public in cold case killing of Ronnie Hopings
Lucas County's ODOT garage currently has two liquid de-icer semi tankers used to apply liquid...
Treating roads in sub-zero temps
Keeping your pets safe in frigid temps
Cherry St Mission ready for cold snap.
Finding shelter from the cold
AAA recommends keeping a few items in your car so you don't end up stranded in the winter...
AAA winter weather car tips