2 children dead in Byrneport Apartments shooting, another in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments, Toledo Police confirmed Friday evening, leaving two dead and another in critical condition.

Police believe the suspected shooter is in custody.

The shooting occurred inside the apartments located near the intersection of Byrne Rd. and Airport Highway.

The ages of the victims will not be released tonight.

