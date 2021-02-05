“No ice is safe ice”: Winter tips from Coast Guard Toledo Station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Midwesterners are no stranger to rapidly-changing weather, and many often embrace the new change of pace. Next week’s cold snap may keep a lot of people indoors, yet you’ll likely see skaters and ice fishers venturing out on the newly-frozen lakes and rivers on northwest Ohio. United States Coast Guard Station Toledo’s annual ice rescue count, however, may serve as a cautionary tale.

“We don’t condone going out on the ice -- we’re a search and rescue unit here -- so, no ice is safe ice,” says Johnny Benitez, Petty Officer 3rd Class. “In 2018, we had about 6 [ice rescues]... in 2017, we had 10. The ice rescue count for us usually depends on the weather, how thick the ice is, and of course if there’s any ice at all.”

“Semper Paratus” means “Always Ready” -- and while they haven’t dealt with any ice rescues yet this winter, these Coast Guard members are living up to their pledge and motto. “We definitely do our best to keep up with training, preparing and making sure our equipment is up to par in the event we do have to respond to a case,” says Benitez. “There are a lot of factors that go into the strength of the ice -- the wind, the current of the water -- so we’re doing our best to maintain our equipment, prepare and train to account for that as well.”

As a general rule, any ice less than 3 inches thick is a non-starter. 4 inches is your bare minimum for being safe to walk or skate on, with the numbers naturally going higher as you add more weight -- with at least a foot of ice thickness for midsized vehicles. Despite this, with so many other factors affecting the structural integrity of that frozen surface -- snow cover, plus the aforementioned wind and waves -- the Coast Guard repeats their position: No ice is safe ice.

If you end up misjudging and falling through, the agency follows a “1-10-1” rule: ″One minute -- you have 60 seconds to get your breathing and emotions under control,” Benitez explains.” After that, you’ve got 10 minutes of meaningful movement -- try to get yourself up on the ice shelf -- finally, one hour of staying calm and conscious while hoping that help arrives.”

If you’re back on safe shores or have a dry phone, the Coast Guard is only a call away. Benitez offers an even faster way to access help: “There are always tools and resources you can use, such as the Coast Guard app, which will give you a latitude/longitude position, as well as the phone number for the nearest Coast Guard station and 911. Having a lat/long position with those GPS coordinates gives us a more exact location instead of just visual markers, so we can get assistance faster to you.”

