St. Ursala’s Dynda essential to team’s TRAC swimming title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Molly Dynda grew up around the water, but it wasn’t until her junior year of high school that she realized swimming would play a larger role in her future.

“At Districts my junior year, I ended up winning the 50 free and tying one of my teammates, Mia Cheatwood, in the 100 free. And then I dropped a ton of time - it all paid off - and that feeling that I got at districts was something I wanted to continue to feel.”

In January, the St. Ursula swim team dominated the conference meet with Molly winning both the 50 and 100 meter freestyle. She also swam legs on the Arrows’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays, placing first in both events.

Those wins helped the Arrows capture their third consecutive TRAC title.

“I love the sport so much, I know if I were to ever not swim then I wouldn’t even know what I would do. Knowing that I would rather be at the pool than not at the pool really got me through the tough sets.”

All of her hard work has paid off. She will continue her academic and athletic career at Xavier University next fall.

