Those 65+ can sign up for COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re 65 and older you can now make your appointment for your COVID vaccine.

This means all the age groups over the age of 65 are now able to get an available vaccine. Slots have been filling up as fast as they open up each week with each new age group. The Health Department is expecting weekly shipments of the vaccine and will open up more appointments as soon as they become available to those in the 1B group.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is also asking any teachers and staff from Lucas County Schools to contact their district when it comes to appointments for their vaccines. Different districts have signed up with their own providers and that means they may be getting them at their own times. If a district has signed up with the Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health, or UTMC, then they will be included in a vaccine clinic on Friday and Saturday, February 12th and 13th at the University of Toledo ROTC Building. The Health Department is expecting to vaccinate over 8-thousand teachers and school employees during the two-day clinic.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.