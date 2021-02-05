Advertisement

Those 65+ can sign up for COVID vaccine

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re 65 and older you can now make your appointment for your COVID vaccine.

This means all the age groups over the age of 65 are now able to get an available vaccine. Slots have been filling up as fast as they open up each week with each new age group. The Health Department is expecting weekly shipments of the vaccine and will open up more appointments as soon as they become available to those in the 1B group.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is also asking any teachers and staff from Lucas County Schools to contact their district when it comes to appointments for their vaccines. Different districts have signed up with their own providers and that means they may be getting them at their own times. If a district has signed up with the Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health, or UTMC, then they will be included in a vaccine clinic on Friday and Saturday, February 12th and 13th at the University of Toledo ROTC Building. The Health Department is expecting to vaccinate over 8-thousand teachers and school employees during the two-day clinic.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battled a fire at a home in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Body recovered following Sylvania Township house fire
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose
Current snow emergencies by county
The mural will be finished this August
Toledo grain silos will be transformed into a massive mural

Latest News

Park Hotel
Former foster kids could one day call the Park Hotel home
. Much of the increase can be attributed to pathways that provide students options for GPA...
Demand for Healthcare Careers Drives Mercy College Enrollment Up
The Hammitt family shares the story of their struggles of having a chronically ill child in a...
Bowen’s Heart: The story of faith, hope and a family’s love
The documentary focuses on the year Bowen had his latest heart surgery
Documentary shares the story of Bowen Hammitt