Thursday evening snow will impact the Friday morning commute

Heavy snow will leave behind 1-5" of snow accumulation.
Heavy snow will leave behind 1-5" of snow accumulation.
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOW: Heavy snow moved through the area this evening and light/moderate snow is still possible through 1-2am. Rain could mix with the snow at times, before the precipitation moves out of the area by 2am. Snow totals will range from 1-2″ in the south to over 4″ in the north.

WIND: Winds will shift to the southwest and increase to 15-25 mph overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Blowing and drifting snow possible.

TEMPS: Temperatures will fall from the lower to mid 30s into the upper teens by sunrise. A flash freeze is expected and wind chills will drop below zero by Friday morning. The cold air will be with us for a few weeks. We may not hit freezing again until the end of the month!

