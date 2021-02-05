Advertisement

TikTok video helps woman find missing package

By KMPH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - What would you do if a package showed up at your doorstep, but it wasn’t addressed to you?

Scott Trujillo turned to TikTok for help.

He put out a call to action video to find the owner of a beaten up and moldy package that ended up on his doorstep.

The video went viral.

“It just started growing and growing and I’m like, ‘she’s going to have to see this,’” he said.

Out of the thousands of comments, one stuck out. It was from the owner’s niece in New Mexico.

The owner of the package, Rosaline Freyre, only lives about 10 minutes from Trujillo.

Freyre says the package contained food.

“I had spaghetti sauce that was broken and that’s why it was wet and moldy,” she said.

Walmart told Freyre that she had signed for the package, but she had not and she got her money back.

Copyright 2021 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a campground in Frenchtown Township, Mich., on...
Suspect in custody after Wednesday night shooting at Monroe Co. campground
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Nareon Grier died due to a gunshot wound on Friday, September 11th. His death was ruled a...
Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer
Authorities have shut down a portion of I-475 near US 23 due to a rollover crash on Thursday,...
Rollover crash snarls traffic on I-475 near US 23

Latest News

A viral TikTok video helped a woman find her missing package.
A viral TikTok video helped a woman find her missing package
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Surprise tax forms reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Molly Dynda
St. Ursala’s Dynda essential to team’s TRAC swimming title