Toledo, other Midwest cities hope to benefit from Rep. Kaptur’s proposal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rep. Marcy Kaptur (R-Ohio) sees an opportunity with a new administration.

“You think about what we as a region can do together if we join forces to make a difference at the national level,” she said Thursday.

Three of President Joe Biden’s nominees for cabinet secretary positions are from Midwestern states, including Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, the nominee for Housing and Urban Development.

Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in Congress, took the first step toward capitalizing on the new decision-makers in Washington. Her new bill, the Restoring Communities Left Behind Act, would create a new grant program to give cities and neighborhoods a boost.

The program would be administered by HUD. Kaptur said Fudge is on board with her proposal.

Kaptur unveiled her bill Thursday evening alongside Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich).

“Housing justice is economic justice and racial justice,” Tlaib said. “The pandemic has set many of our neighbors back, and policies like the Restoring Communities Left Behind Act are needed to help people not only recover from the damage, but thrive and flourish like they deserve.”

Several Toledo officials attended the virtual announcement, including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

“Our neighborhoods have become challenged,” he said. “We need unique tools to fight back against these forces that have been at work for 60 to 70 years.”

Part of the toolbox Kaptur and Tlaib hope to give communities includes resources to rebuild struggling neighborhoods instead of just tearing down vacant buildings.

“Our neighborhoods have been challenged for decades with job loss, housing disinvestment, and racial inequity,” said David Mann, President & CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. “The Restoring Communities Left Behind Act will change that by dedicating flexible federal funding to solutions designed by local communities to meet crucial local needs.”

The bill would help with little things like fixing parks, sidewalks and street lighting. And it also would provide skills training in low-income areas to help get people jobs.

But among its larger goals, it looks to make homeownership easier and realistic for families.

“This bill will provide a lifeline for families to restore that financial ladder during these challenging times,” Kaptur said.

She told reporters she is in the process of lining up dozens of cosponsors and is looking for more.

