2/6: Dan’s Saturday Evening Weather

Tonight’s round of snow only looks to deliver 1-2″ (higher toward Hillsdale) between midnight and 6am... and it won’t melt away anytime soon, with highs in the teens and single-digit lows through Monday. Another system will arrive late Monday/early Tuesday; so far, 2-4″ snow there. The next one to watch for arrives later in the week (Thursday/Friday), and could be a stronger system than the previous two -- a lot of variables to pin down, but worth keeping on the calendar. In the meantime, expect frigid temperatures to get even colder, with windchills between -10F to -20F possible heading into next weekend!

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.