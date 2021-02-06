AAA winter weather car tips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Many of us don’t enjoy the frigid temperatures outside, and neither do our cars.

When driving in extreme cold, a lot of things can go wrong with our vehicles. AAA’s car care manager, Matt Barnes, says that extreme temperatures are the worst things that can happen to a vehicle... And this winter it’s even more dangerous.

The cold is especially bad for the battery, and when it’s really cold outside, your car might struggle to get started, or not start at all. To make matters worse, with the pandemic, many of us have been driving less, and when the cars don’t get driven, the batteries may not have enough charge to start the car.

“The battery continues to keep your PCM alive in the car, even if you’re not running it, so we’re seeing a high number of battery failures because of the weather and because of the situation with COVID, as well,” says Barnes.

With the weather like this, it’s important to keep a winter safety kit in your car. Barnes has recommendations of what to include.

“You should always have an emergency kit in your car. Booster cables, fully charged cellphone, a bottle of water, a small shovel to shovel yourself out, some salt, a road flare for caution, things of that nature,” says Barnes.

