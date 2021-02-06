Bryneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A resident of Bryneport Apartments who is also a father says he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots. Frantic and scared the man says he rushed to make sure his son was okay and is now saying Friday night’s incident is something he want’s no parent to ever have to go through.

“It hurts you know to really think about it and say it,” said the eyewitness. “It just makes me think of my son.”

The Toledo father wants to remain anonymous but says he was just feet away from the shooting that left three children deceased and a third child in critical condition Friday.

“I heard a lot of gunshots, it was more than 5 or 6 rounds of them,” said the eyewitness. “Clearly I had to get my son in his room. It’s really bad out here in these neighborhoods.”

Toledo is coming off its deadliest year in its history when it comes to homicides with 61 last year. Just over one month into the new year, the city’s homicide count now sits at 6 lives lost, including the January 18th standoff that ended with Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker shot and killed in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.