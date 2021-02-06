Finding shelter from the cold

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission President and CEO Ann Ebbert tells 13abc that many people who don’t have a place to live in the area may choose to stay outside for most of the year. But in cold stretches, like we’re expecting, they’ll head inside.

If you find yourself in need of shelter, Ebbert says that the Mission only takes single individuals, but can direct you to other agencies around town that care for full families if needed. The Cherry Street Mission is open to anyone in need 365 days a year, with separate men’s and women’s shelters. And she says that individuals can stay as long as they need to. All you have to do is go there.

She explains, “They can just literally show up at one of our shelters. So, if they come to our Life Revitalization Center on Monroe Street and check-in at the front desk, they will be offered hospitality, and shown over to one of our shelter houses.”

If you have questions, you can call the Cherry Street Mission’s mainline at 419-214-3007.

Ebbert asks that if you’re looking to donate to the Cherry Street Mission, one item they need right now is rock salt, as they serve many people with disabilities, who may use wheelchairs, walkers or have other mobility issues.

