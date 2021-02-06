Advertisement

Finding shelter from the cold

The need for homeless shelters is always present in the Toledo area, but when we’re looking at snow and harsh wind chills, that need only grows.
Cherry St Mission ready for cold snap.
Cherry St Mission ready for cold snap.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission President and CEO Ann Ebbert tells 13abc that many people who don’t have a place to live in the area may choose to stay outside for most of the year. But in cold stretches, like we’re expecting, they’ll head inside.

If you find yourself in need of shelter, Ebbert says that the Mission only takes single individuals, but can direct you to other agencies around town that care for full families if needed. The Cherry Street Mission is open to anyone in need 365 days a year, with separate men’s and women’s shelters. And she says that individuals can stay as long as they need to. All you have to do is go there.

She explains, “They can just literally show up at one of our shelters. So, if they come to our Life Revitalization Center on Monroe Street and check-in at the front desk, they will be offered hospitality, and shown over to one of our shelter houses.”

If you have questions, you can call the Cherry Street Mission’s mainline at 419-214-3007.

Ebbert asks that if you’re looking to donate to the Cherry Street Mission, one item they need right now is rock salt, as they serve many people with disabilities, who may use wheelchairs, walkers or have other mobility issues.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a campground in Frenchtown Township, Mich., on...
Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting at Monroe Co. RV park
Updated snow totals 2/4/21
Thursday evening snow will impact the Friday morning commute
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients
Nareon Grier died due to a gunshot wound on Friday, September 11th. His death was ruled a...
Teen charged with reckless homicide in death of Nareon Greer

Latest News

Ronnie Hopings
TPD seeks help from the public in cold case killing of Ronnie Hopings
Lucas County's ODOT garage currently has two liquid de-icer semi tankers used to apply liquid...
Treating roads in sub-zero temps
Keeping your pets safe in frigid temps
AAA recommends keeping a few items in your car so you don't end up stranded in the winter...
AAA winter weather car tips