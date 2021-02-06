Keeping your pets safe in frigid temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It doesn’t take long for the bitter cold to affect your dogs as you send them outside to do their business.

One issue to keep in mind: rock salt. Stephen Heaven with the Toledo Humane Society suggests that you clean your dog’s paws when they come in because any salt left on their paws can be ingested and cause bigger issues. But of course, the cold is the biggest concern. The amount of cold your dog can handle depends on its breed, age, and coat thickness. Heaven says that northern breeds can handle more cold than smaller dogs with shorter hair. And if you have to send them out, he says only send them out for a few minutes, maybe in a sweater or coat if possible.

Heaven explains, “The best way is to keep them inside, only let them outside to go to the bathroom. There’s no need for them to be outside in this weather. If you insist on taking them for a walk, make sure it’s a very short walk so their extremities don’t get cold and they don’t succumb to frostbite.”

Heaven tells 13abc that the Humane Society has already received cruelty calls for animals tied outside. He expects more calls in the week ahead and says that officers are staffed and ready. In the meantime, if you’d like to help the Humane Society, Heaven says they are in need of large crates to hand out to pet owners as needed.

