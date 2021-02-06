Metroparks Meetup: Highlighting local conservation efforts

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo sees millions of visitors on the trails and playgrounds every year -- yet conservation remains at the forefront of their mission.

“In Northwest Ohio, we’ve lost something like 90% of our historic natural areas,” says director of natural resources Tim Schetter, “so it’s incredibly important for us not only to protect the natural areas that are left, but also important for us to restore additional natural areas.”

A century ago, the Beach Ridge area of Oak Openings was farmland with a ditch running straight through it... now, the Metroparks have restored the natural floodplain, complete with new meanders in the creek.

“When it rains, and areas upstream drain here, the sediment can be filtered out in the floodplain, and the new trees we planted can absorb the nutrients,” Schetter explains. “This is all part of the larger effort to protect the waters that ultimately drain into Lake Erie.”

The project is one of several in the Metroparks lineup, and their balance of nature and leisure isn’t just a practice... it’s policy.

“Our board policy dictates that we develop no more than 20% of any park for public recreation/amenities, and at least 80% of every park needs to stay natural for wildlife,” Schetter says. “Most parks, like Oak Openings, are well below that threshold... it’s just a good guiding principle as we’re developing new parks like Glass City and Manhattan Marsh.”

Schetter points out that while conservation is a natural measure, it’s hardly passive: “A lot of people have this perception of a preserve being something that’s locked away and left alone. With the landscape being dominated by humans, we have to take human uses into consideration as they have implications for our parks.”

These efforts certainly aren’t going unnoticed... and now, the #1 park system in America is offering a weekly inside look at some of their recent projects. The first video is already up on the Metroparks’ social media pages, highlighting the Secor expansion, with a new film every week through the month of February.

“Metroparks worked with filmmaker Alex Goetz to create 4 videos that showcase 4 unique aspects of our conservation work,” says Schetter. “The other videos will showcase our native seed nursery, marsh restoration out at Howard Marsh, and prescribed burning with best practices to help maintain some of these Oak Openings ecosystems.”

The job is never easy, nor fully complete for such a dynamic region as Northwest Ohio... but Tim wouldn’t have it any other way. “For me, this is incredibly rewarding. One of the really cool things about working for Metroparks is that what we’re doing now is going to have implications for decades to come. The problems from 100 years ago that we’re looking to fix... we’re already looking 100 years into the future, so we can leave our community a legacy of high-quality natural areas.”

