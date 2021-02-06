Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Byrneport Apt. shooting
2 children dead in Byrneport Apartments shooting, another in critical condition
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a campground in Frenchtown Township, Mich., on...
Police identify victim in Wednesday night shooting at Monroe Co. RV park
Updated snow totals 2/4/21
Thursday evening snow will impact the Friday morning commute
Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients

Latest News

BB Friday
Basketball Friday - Feb. 5 (Part 2)
Rossford
#4 Rossford stays perfect with 58-34 win over Eastwood
Basketball Friday - Feb. 5 (Part 1)
Basketball Friday - Feb. 5 (Part 1)
Byrneport shooting
Byrneport Apartment shooting 11 p.m.