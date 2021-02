NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Northwood are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

According to police, the murder happened at Bridgepoint Inn and Suites in the 2600-block of Lauren Lane.

Unfortunately, Northwood experienced a homicide last night at the Bridgepointe Inn. We cannot release the victim's name... Posted by Northwood Police Department on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Northwood Police at 419-691-5053.

