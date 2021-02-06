The simple act of wearing red is helping save lives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heart disease is the number one killer of American women. The goal of National Wear Red Day is to help change that statistic. The day was celebrated on Friday.

It’s a time to raise awareness and money for the American Heart Association to reduce the number of women who die of heart attack and stroke.

In addition to watching your diet and getting enough exercise, a conversation with your doctor is critical. That is especially true if you have a strong family history of heart disease. Early detection is key.

Sara Hegarty is the Executive Director of the Northwest Oho American Heart Association.

“One out of three women will die of cardiovascular disease or stroke, 80% of those deaths are preventable. That’s probably the most shocking part. Know your weight, as uncomfortable as that can be. Know your blood pressure, your cholesterol and your blood glucose those are the most important numbers to keep track of. The money raised today goes for gender specific research, because when it comes to treating men and women there are two different protocols, two different sets of symptoms and reaction medication reactions are different in women than men. I always say fundraising is an uphill climb, now I say it is a mountain. We’ve taken a hit, so the money raised today is more important than ever.,” says Hegarty.

The Northwest Ohio American Heart Association is hosting a special virtual luncheon, February 18th at noon.

Get connected to heart.org/toledogored for all the information.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.