TPD seeks help from the public in cold case killing of Ronnie Hopings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly five years after a local father was shot and killed in front of his kids, his family is still looking for answers.

But the unsolved 2016 murder of Ronnie Hopings has gone cold.

There’s not a day that goes by that Bianca Hampton doesn’t think about her son.

“Why did they do that to him. He was a good guy. I need closure. I need justice.”

In 2016 the 39-year-old man was returning home from getting dinner and was in the driveway.

With three of his kids still in the car, someone pulled up and started firing.

Police still haven’t found the killer.

“They’re thriving. They are trying to get through this. We talk about their dad quite often.”

Hampton says his children have been thriving, though Hopings’ death has been difficult for his 16-year-old son.

“It bothered him the most. He says he can be sitting there and still hear the gunshots.”

The shooting happened outside of his home in the 2000 block of Wellseley Drive.

Police have no leads.

“The reason cases go cold is that all the witnesses have been interviewed,” said Lt. Kellie Lenhardt of the Toledo Police Department. “Evidence has been sent, including DNA. And when the leads dry up, we turn to the public for help on those cases.”

Police and the family believe someone knows who killed Ronnie Hopings. They’re asking the community to search their hearts and call detectives with tips.

“If you know something please speak up because almost 5 years later and we’re still hurting,” Hopings’ niece, Tonenijah Johnson said. “They say that time heals all wounds, but I think this was a wound that cut way too deep.”

If you have any information call crime stoppers.

