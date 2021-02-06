Treating roads in sub-zero temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Winter weather has certainly taken hold of the area, bringing all kinds of challenges for drivers with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

It seems like most of the winter weather we’ve seen this season has happened in the past couple of weeks: Heavy snow, blowing and drifting conditions, and now frigid temperatures. We’ve already had wind chills below zero today, and that’s likely to be the norm for the days ahead. And for ODOT employees, that means changing up how they treat our roads should they become icy. And while the name of what they use is literally “liquid de-icer”, it needs some help when the air and roads get this cold.

Rebecca Dangelo with ODOT tells 13abc, “That liquid de-icer that we talk about is brine, it’s about 25% salt and 75% water. And that’s good into the lower 20s, but once we get lower than that, we have to start adding additives and different chemicals to make a concoction that works in lower temperatures.”

That new mixture lowers the freezing point of the water on the roadway, melting it and helping it maintain that liquid form. Dangelo says that as the normal salt/water mixture is less-effective as temps fall below 20-degrees, that may be true for the rock salt you use on your sidewalks as well.

