Advertisement

2/7: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

1-3″ snow possible in Toledo Monday PM-Tuesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The new work week will start off cold, with an appetizer of a dusting to 1/2″ of snow in the morning before the “main dish” is served after sunset. 2-4″ of snowfall is possible in Toledo overnight. Those snow showers will linger through Tuesday morning, with bitter cold lows to follow -- near 0F Wednesday and Thursday mornings, as the next system approaches from the west. Amounts are hard to pin down still, but at least a few more inches of snow remain possible heading into next weekend -- all while temperatures plunge ever lower: -5F to -10F Saturday/Sunday mornings.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder
crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead
This screenshot from a video shows security guard Seth Eklund pointing his gun at the back of...
Security guard receives probation after May incident with Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy

Latest News

The bitter cold continues, with more snow arriving tomorrow! Dan Smith has the details.
2/7: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Feb. 7, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 7, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 7, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 7, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
A quick burst of snow overnight, with more arriving Monday night. Dan Smith has the latest.
2/6: Dan’s Saturday Evening Weather