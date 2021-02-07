2/7: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The new work week will start off cold, with an appetizer of a dusting to 1/2″ of snow in the morning before the “main dish” is served after sunset. 2-4″ of snowfall is possible in Toledo overnight. Those snow showers will linger through Tuesday morning, with bitter cold lows to follow -- near 0F Wednesday and Thursday mornings, as the next system approaches from the west. Amounts are hard to pin down still, but at least a few more inches of snow remain possible heading into next weekend -- all while temperatures plunge ever lower: -5F to -10F Saturday/Sunday mornings.

