Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jaquail Phillips, the father of three boys who were shot at the Byrneport Apartments on Friday night, is called them his “little angels” after two of his sons died in the incident.

Amir, 5, and Gabriel, 1, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Their four-year-old brother, Ashton, survived the shooting but remains hospitalized. His father says he was shot in the face, the bullet shattering his jaw.

“Ahmir is my second born and he loved cars and trophies and tools and everything,” Phillips told 13abc, fighting back tears as he remembered his sons. “Gabriel I was only able to see him for a short time because me and his mom were going through the breakup.”

According to Toledo Police, the suspect in the shooting is Kevin Moore, the mother’s boyfriend who has been arrested on charges of murder. Police say their mother had left the kids with Moore and found them shot when she returned home. Phillips says he doesn’t know the man.

“Kids don’t ask to be brought here. When they do come it’s our duty as parents and mothers and fathers to take care of our kids, protect them at all costs,” says Phillips, whose 2-year-old daughter was also home at the time of the shooting but who wasn’t injured. “If you see signs that someone is threatening to hurt your family or kids get away from them. I don’t understand why you would stay and wait for something to happen I just don’t understand it.”

