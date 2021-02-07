Humane Ohio cancels appointments for a week due to Covid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All appointments with Humane Ohio are canceled the week of February 7th due to Covid.

According to a spokesperson, two medical staff members tested positive for the virus. All 30 employees are now in quarantine at home and Humane Ohio is closed for the week.

One employee is going into the facility each day to take care of the small number of cats there. Those with Humane Ohio say they do not think anyone who came into the clinic was exposed.

“We do feel that the risk to the public is very, very low, because the people that were positive are on our medical staff,” said Laura Simmons-Wark, spokesperson for Humane Ohio. “Everybody that has been around those medical staff is taking it very seriously, quarantining at home.”

Each week, Humane Ohio can have up to 700 appointments to have cats spayed or neutered. Anyone with an appointment set for the week of February 7th - 15th will get a message that it is canceled. To reschedule an appointment, call Humane Ohio starting on Monday, February 15th.

